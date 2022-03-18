You can now receive reimbursement for pothole damage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If your vehicle has been damaged by potholes in West Virginia you can be reimbursed through the claims commission.

Residents have to file a claim through the claims commission and the process then begins for the possibility of being reimbursed for your car damages.

The claim has to include the date, time and location. The claim also has to include the make and model of your car. An employee with the commission then goes out to the site to check the pothole that caused damage.

Director of the legislative claims commission, Janet Kawash, explains more for those looking to file a claim.

“Our office has claim form packets that we can mail out to you. You can also access the packet online at our website, just go to the West Virginia’s legislature’s website. There is a tab their for the claims commission and you can follow the website and get to the forms,” said Kawash.

You can contact the claims commission for more details at 304-347-4851.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.