Cub Scouts participate in Kootaga District Pinewood Derby

Boy Scouts hold Kootaga District Pinewood Derby(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at Grand Central Mall Cub Scouts built wood cars to participate in the Kootaga District Pinewood Derby.

The top three winners of todays event will then participate in a similar race on April 9 in Charleston, W.Va.

Winner Liam Mahoney says he was happy to represent his pack today in the race.

“Does it feel good you got to represent your pack and you got to win? Yeah. Do you think the people in your pack would be proud of you or happy for you? Yeah,” said Mahoney.

But for older scouts like John Shepard, district race chairman, who help put the event together they get excitement out of seeing the joy out of the current Cub Scouts.

“And that’s the thing that keeps me going every year. Seeing how excited the kids get to race and giving them the opportunity to get out,” said Shepard.

