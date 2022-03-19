Advertisement

Fort Frye track team holds 12th annual Walk-A-Thon

By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye track team held a Walk-A-Thon today to help with the upkeep of the track.

Keeping a nice track allows the school to host track meets throughout the year and also allows the athletes to train safely and properly.

Over 150 people participated in the event today

Head coach Abby Campbell says she is happy about the support the community shows the school constantly.

“Just knowing at Fort Frye we support each others sports, we support our community and it’s really great to see how many teachers, staff and parents of our athletes and just other community members really want to come out and show their support for these young people and appreciate all the hard work they put into their season,” said Campbell.

The team plans on hosting another Walk-A-Thon next year around this time to support the athletes.

