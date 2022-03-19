Advertisement

Marietta Men’s Basketball ends season in National Semi-Finals

Marietta falls to Randolph-Macon 81-63
Marietta falls to Randolph-Macon 81-63(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WTAP) -

The Marietta College Pioneers dream season has come to an end in the final four, as the Pioneers fall to the Randolph-Macon College Yellow Jackets 81-63.

The game was tied at 5 in the first half, but Randolph-Macon then went on a 17-0 run, and led the entire game.

The Pioneers season ends with a record of 29-3, the most wins in program history.

Lukas Isaly was the only Pioneer in double figures, as he led the way with 23 points for Marietta.

Randolph-Macon advances to take on Elmhurst in the National Championship on Saturday at 6 p.m. from Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Venham arrested.
Woman arrested after police chase that starts in Belpre and ends in Parkersburg
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
Bobby “Joey” Crabtree Obit
Obituary: Crabtree, Bobby “Joey”
Pleasants Power Station to be deactivated or sold, company says
Larry D. Zwick Obit
Obituary: Zwick, Larry D.

Latest News

South wins quarterfinal
Parkersburg South advances to State Semi-final
ST. MARYS ADVANCES TO SEMIFINALS
St. Marys moves on to Class AA State Semi-finals
Gavin Bell
Bell joins list of Ritchie County athletes heading to Glenville State
Nathan Johnson signs with YSU
Nathan Johnson signs with Youngstown State University