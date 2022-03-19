Marietta Men’s Basketball ends season in National Semi-Finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WTAP) -

The Marietta College Pioneers dream season has come to an end in the final four, as the Pioneers fall to the Randolph-Macon College Yellow Jackets 81-63.

The game was tied at 5 in the first half, but Randolph-Macon then went on a 17-0 run, and led the entire game.

The Pioneers season ends with a record of 29-3, the most wins in program history.

Lukas Isaly was the only Pioneer in double figures, as he led the way with 23 points for Marietta.

Randolph-Macon advances to take on Elmhurst in the National Championship on Saturday at 6 p.m. from Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

