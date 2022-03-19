Parkersburg South advances to Class AAAA State Championship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots have advanced to the Class AAAA State Championship after beating previously undefeated Jefferson 81-62.

The end score does not indicate how competitive this game was in the first half.

The Patriots led 37-29 after a back and forth half, where Cyrus Traugh led the way with 17 points.

But, the second half saw the Patriots continue their dominance offensively and defensively.

The Patriots set four state playoff records including total points by a single player: Traugh with 30. Total number of free throws made, Traugh shot 17-19.

Parkersburg South will now have a rematch with Morgantown for the State Class AAAA State Title.

