St. Marys falls in State Semi-final game

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The St. Marys Blue Devils lost in their State Semi-final matchup with Bluefield.

The first half was a rough fight for St. Marys, being down by double digits for a majority of the game.

The second half however saw the Blue Devils roar back into it.

But, the defesnive pressure applied by Bluefield led to 18 turnovers and St. Marys dropped a close one 60-57.

Grant Barnhart showed out in his last game as a Blue Devil, totaling 23 points in the loss while Brandon Lawhon put up 15 more.

