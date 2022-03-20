Advertisement

Junior League hosting teen dances for area high school students

The next teen dance is scheduled for May 14
DJ Jack Horton provided the music
DJ Jack Horton provided the music
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tonight, the Junior League hosted a teen dance for area high school students.

Sherry Dugan says that “many years ago, teen dances were held routinely,” sponsored by “multiple civic groups.”

Dugan says “a key focus of the Junior League is to provide activities and projects for the betterment of women and children.”

She says that’s what the League was doing tonight by providing “low-cost entertainment in a safe, secure environment.”

And it’s the first of a series.

The next teen dance is scheduled for May 14 at the former YWCA building off Dudley Avenue.

Sherry Dugan: “The next one will be here. We’ll probably have all of them here. It’s fairly centrally located to all of the schools. And we may even have one for the junior high. We haven’t... after our wrap-up meeting we’ll have more information.”

The event was co-sponsored by Westbrook and made possible by contributions from area businesses and volunteers.

Cost of admission was $5 and DJ Jack Horton provided the music.

Dugan says teens are always looking for “parent-approved” activities to fill their weekends.

She hopes more teens will hear about this activity and choose to attend in May.

