Parkersburg South comes up short in Class AAAA State Championship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In a game that many thought would be a repeat of the regular season matchup between the two, Parkersburg South fell just short to Morgantown in the state title game.

The first half was not pretty for the Patriots, but heroics in the second half kept South in the game.

Morgantown had a healthy double digit lead at points during the second half, but the Patriots hounded the Mohigans and brought it to within three points with just 30 seconds remaining.

But, the Patriots could not get a shot off with just ten seconds remaining and came up just short of being crowned Class AAAA State Champions.

