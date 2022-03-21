Advertisement

Belpre alumni raise $50,000 in pledges for Property Tax Emergency Fund

By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belpre community came together to raise $50,000 in pledges to help their neighbors.

A possible school levy is in conversation to happen and that would raise property tax for those who live in Belpre.

For some of those residents they will not be able to afford that possible tax increase so Belpre high school alumni came together to lend a helping hand.

Fund coordinator Jeff Totten said that he thought of this idea to let everyone know they are not alone.

“Everyone out there, Belpre alum, orange and black you are not alone in this and I do not want any of my classmates or any of my neighbors for one minute to believe that they are and I speak on behalf of all Belpre alumni,” said Totten.

He was grateful that so many people were willing to help but he was not at all surprised by the amount of support that was contributed.

“Am I amazed at the amount of support? No, I expected it. I absolutely expected it,” said Totten.

Totten also says that the community constantly comes together and supports each other when they are called on no matter the circumstances and for that he is forever grateful to be part of the community.

