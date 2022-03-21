Advertisement

Federal agency awards $9.3M to 19 W. Va. organizations

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $9.3 million for 19...
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $9.3 million for 19 organizations in West Virginia that address homelessness and domestic violence.(Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $9.3 million for 19 organizations in West Virginia that address homelessness and domestic violence.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia announced the funds.

The programs also support people experiencing dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.

The individual awards range from $73,000 to $1.8 million.

