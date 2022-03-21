Federal agency awards $9.3M to 19 W. Va. organizations

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $9.3 million for 19 organizations in West Virginia that address homelessness and domestic violence.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia announced the funds.

The programs also support people experiencing dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.

The individual awards range from $73,000 to $1.8 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.