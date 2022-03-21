Advertisement

Judge Waters says John Ralsten life commitment continues

By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A retired doctor from Vienna will continue his life commitment in a secure facility.

According to Judge Waters, these hearings are required by a statute recently passed by the West Virginia State Legislature.

He says these hearings are being held statewide to file civil commitments on all forensic patients that were committed under the criminal justice system.

Attorney George Cosenza questioned the psychiatrist working Ralsten’s case.

Judge Waters says, according to the statue, these civil commitment hearings must occur before June 30, 2022.

