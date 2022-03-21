Advertisement

Man rescued from 15-foot-deep storm drain

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANTIOCH, Calif. (CNN) - A man was rescued after getting stuck in a storm drain 15 feet underground in the San Francisco area.

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.

Firefighters, police and public works employees took part.

The man, in his mid-30s, appeared uninjured but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

It’s not clear how the man ended up in the drain.

