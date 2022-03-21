Advertisement

Match launches new app for single parents

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling...
According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.(Match via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Single parents looking to find a partner have a new tool.

The online dating company Match has just launched Stir, an app that focuses on linking unattached parents.

Company officials say they want to make sure there’s a place for men and women with kids to “feel like they can be themselves.”

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.

Most polled also say financial stability and emotional maturity are among the qualities most sought after in a potential mate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pothole reimbursement
You can now receive reimbursement for pothole damage
DJ Jack Horton provided the music
Junior League hosting teen dances for area high school students
Anthony Thomas Emerick Obit
Obituary: Emerick, Anthony Thomas
Maxine Adams Obit
Obituary: Adams, Maxine
Diana Lea Fortner Obit
Obituary: Fortner, Diana Lea

Latest News

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
OSHP hosting a trooper tryout at Marietta College
Ohio State Highway Patrol- Marietta Post is looking for new troopers
A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or...
Gas prices sink slowly after hitting record high
Deadly weekend of shootings across US