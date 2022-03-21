Advertisement

No charges against officers who killed teen homicide suspect

A grand jury has cleared three officers in Ohio’s capital city in the fatal police shooting of...
A grand jury has cleared three officers in Ohio’s capital city in the fatal police shooting of a teenage homicide suspect.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A grand jury has cleared three officers in Ohio’s capital city in the fatal police shooting of a teenage homicide suspect.

Authorities say 17-year-old Joseph Jewell opened a hotel room door and immediately fired on officers after police knocked on the door in February 2020 and announced their presence.

They said officers returned fire and hit Jewell, who later died at a hospital.

No officers were injured. Jewell was suspected in the shooting of another 17-year-old. Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack announced Monday that a grand jury declined to indict the officers.

