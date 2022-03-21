Obituary: Bell, Charles G. “Buck”

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles G. “Buck” Bell, 82, of Grantsville, died on March 12, 2022 in Johnson City, Tennessee with family by his side.

He was born at his parents’ home August 29, 1939 in Joker, WV, the son of the late James Wesley Bell and Verna Victor Boggs.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Wilma Jane Bell.

Surviving is his son, Ray Bell, his wife Melissa, and granddaughter Ashlen of Jonesborough, TN; and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Buck retired from Cabot Oil & Gas. He was a gamekeeper that loved to hunt and fish and care for the land. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. A loss for us in this world brings a joyful reunion in the next.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Homes, Inc., Grantsville, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

