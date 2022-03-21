Obituary: Bretz, Sonjia J.

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Sonjia J. Bretz, 59 of Belpre, Ohio died on March 20, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV on September 9, 1962 and was the daughter of Lois Jean Bretz Secoy.

She was a member of the Belpre Heights United Methodist Church, attended the Warren High where she play in the Warren High School Band.

Survivors include her 2 Aunts, Donna Miller of Belpre, Ohio, Carolyn Eichhorn of Caldwell, Ohio and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, and her grandparents, Floyd and Sarah Bretz.

Services will be on Thursday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Reverend Rod Brower officiating. Burial will be in the Clark’s Chapel in Athens, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 PM until time of services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

