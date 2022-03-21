Obituary: Broda, Randall “Randy” Joseph

CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Randall “Randy” Joseph Broda, 61, of Delray Beach, FL and Cairo, WV passed away on March 13, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years Michelle Lynn Broda, his children Randall Joseph “RJ” Broda, Matthew Joseph Broda, Lindsay Leister Hall (Jason), Kendal McAuley Neill (Andrew), his grandchildren Bryson, Kambri, Cadence, Bodi, Kali, and his beloved pug Maddie Mae. He is also survived by his sister Deborah Broda-Morgan, nephew Jonathan Morgan, niece Victoria Morgan, and aunt Arlene Lemanski. Randy was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Eleanor.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 5:30PM to 7:30PM at the LORNE & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 745 N.E. 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL. A funeral service will be held at ST. JOSEPH’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 3300 S Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL on Wednesday March 23, 2022 at 10:30AM.

A service will be held at 3:30pm, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Visitation will take place from 1-3:30pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cairo Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 429, Cairo, WV 26337, (304) 628-3312.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.