Obituary: Exline, Anna V. (Boggs)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After 90 plus years of a wonderful life lived full of love, family, and faith, our Mom, Grandma, Nanny, and Gran Gran finally joined her loving husband of 60 years and all those that have gone before at joyous welcome home dinner on March 18, 2022. The bread was fresh baked and all the canned fruits, vegetables, and, of course, her famous jams and jellies were served. Such a joyous homecoming that we can all look forward to and she was able to set at the head of the table.

Grandma devoted her life to her family first and then the community that she served for so many years. She was also a lifelong member of Newark Baptist Church. After caring for her dear daughter Connie for 16 years, she devoted her life to caring for special needs students throughout the community. Mrs. X , as she was lovingly called by many, was known for her caring and dedication to her students, and also her fresh dough bread and, of course, the apple butter.

From a life that started in a holler in Creston, WV, she learned that life may not always be easy, but the love of family is all that is needed. After making a career of her own by attending Glenville State College, she taught for 2 years at a one room school house till being swept off her feet by a dashing WWII veteran to start a life and family of her own on their farm. They devoted their life to their five children that they raised in love and faith. Working tirelessly, they provided a life that may not have always been easy, but taught them the values and love that would provide through life. Luckily her 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren were able to garner those values and love as well. Whether it simply being a place to escape their worries, flower collections, picking berries, or teaching us how to put the wings out on the car, we all were lucky to be a part of her life.

Those that long and look forward to seeing her again and, of course, enjoying her bread and jelly, and a warm hug include the following: her children Beth (Jim) Wilson, Chuck (Pam) Exline, Susan (Roger) Riel and Mary (Debbie) Exline; grandchildren Hayward (Lori) Wilson, Jamie Wilson, Patrick Wilson, Janie (Doug) Williams, Cristal (David) Stoll, Cheryl Exline, Calvin (Haylee) Exline, Sarah (Sean) Ryan and Jared (Jasmine) Riel; great great-grandchildren Jimmy, Harlee and Samuel Williams, Jayna, Haylea and Dylan Wilson, Audri, Charli, Mackenzi, Cadence and Cameron Riel and Melanee, Jaxsen and Leora Exline; and her siblings Margie (Larry) Webster, Jack (Connie) Boggs and Chuck (Gladys) Boggs.

In addition to her parents Thomas and Della, those awaiting at the dinner table for Anna included her dear husband Charles C. Exline; daughter Connie; great-grandson Sylvie Lee Wilson; and siblings Tom Boggs, Jim Boggs, June Boggs and Mary Campbell.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 6:00pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home. Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, an organization that remained important throughout Anna’s life.

