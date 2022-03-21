Advertisement

Obituary: Gephart, Richard “Dick”

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Richard “Dick” Gephart, 82, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home.

He was born January 4, 1940 in Marietta to William James Brown and Ella Mae Gephart-Ames.

He married June Stalnaker on July 19, 1963.

Dick and his wife June operated their own auto detailing business for many years.

Dick is survived by his son Brian (Jean) Gephart; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews Doug (Vonda) Brown and Steve Brown and Carol.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife June; brothers James William and Gary Lee Brown; sister Sandra Wright.

A graveside service will be held Friday, March 25th at 11 AM at Valley Cemetery – East Lawn Memorial Park.  Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

