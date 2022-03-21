Obituary: Jackson, Donald Leonard

PULLMAN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donald Leonard Jackson, age 74, of Pullman, West Virginia died on March 15, 2022 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 8, 1947 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, son of the late Leonard Noble Jackson and Leila House Jackson.

He had retired as an environmental inspector for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and was the founder and co-owner of Centaur Arts & Framing in Harrisville. Don was a graduate of Cranford High School, in Cranford, NJ and was a standout athlete in football and basketball. He went on to serve in the United States Navy as a Corpsman (Medic) during the Vietnam War Era before completing his Degree in Chemistry at Denver University (Colorado). He was a founding member of the Friends of the Hughes River Watershed Association and a registered member of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe. He remained a fiercely competitive athlete throughout much of his life participating in basketball and tennis and earning a Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do. He was also a talented craftsman, woodworker, musician, photographer and avid outdoorsman with a deep connection to the land and sense of pride in his Native American Ancestry. He had a deep and abiding love for his adopted state of West Virginia.

Don is survived by: wife Sharron M. Jackson, son Eli Jackson (Toni) of Conway AR, daughter Sarah Bradford (Justin) of Westerville OH, brother Richard Jackson (Paulina) of Basalt CO, grandchildren Addilyn and Octavia Bradford and a niece, Tashi Jackson.

In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated. There will be a visitation Sunday, March 27 at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville,WV from 1 - 4 PM.

Friends and family are then invited to gather from 5 - 7 PM at the Harrisville Lions Club building for an informal potluck.

Online condolences may be sent to the family atwww.McCulloughRaiguel.com

