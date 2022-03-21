Obituary: Kirk, Linda Sue

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Linda Sue Kirk, 63, of Harrisville, died March 20, 2022 at Pineview Continuous Care.

She was born July 2, 1958 in Clarksburg, WV, the daughter of the late Raymond Howard and Lucy Virginia Cottrell Whaley. She was office manager and co-owner of Pine View Nursing and Rehabilitation. Linda enjoyed doing crafts, crocheting, and spending time with her grandkids.

Linda is survived by her daughter Amanda R. Lynch (Jared) of Harrisville; brother, Stephen Whaley (Mary) of Pennsboro; sister, Trish Whaley of Harrisville; and grandchildren, Matthew Lynch, Ryan Lynch, McKaylee Lynch and Emmalee Lynch.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jeffrey “Jeff”Lynn Kirk and brother Jackie Whaley.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Dr. James LeVos officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 11-1 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

