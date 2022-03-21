Obituary: Lucas Sr., Roy Earl

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roy Earl Lucas Sr., 81, of Washington WV, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at his residence.

He was born June 6, 1940 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Robert and Geneva Lucas. Roy graduated from Belpre High School and then served his country as a United States Marine during the Vietnam War.

Roy was married to the love of his life, Sheila Ann Stephens Lucas, for 51 years.

He worked as a laborer for Johns Manville until retirement. He has refurbished many motorcycles, Jeeps and other cars and also enjoyed fishing.

In addition to his wife, Roy was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mae Pryor; infant twin brother, Ray Mearl Lucas; two infant brothers; infant sister; daughter, Tamara G. Lucas and grandson, Cameron Royce Lucas.

Roy is survived by four daughters, Julie L. Nutter (Russ) of Belpre, OH, Sue L. Leroux of Woodward, OK, Cathy Baena of Murietta, CA and Christina Brennell of Norfolk, VA; two sons, Robert H. Lucas (Pam) of Washington, WV, Roy E. Lucas Jr. of Norfolk, VA; four sisters, Delores Jackson, Pauline Thorn, Barbara Vance and Fay Sheets; three brothers, William “Bill” Lucas, Ron Snyder and Don Snyder; four grandsons, Rusty Nutter, Codie Nutter, Matthew Lucas and Camdyn Lucas; five granddaughters, Kristi Lucas, Kassie Lucas, Mikah Jo McIntyre, Madison Florence and Kenzi Lucas; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday March 26, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor John Longfellow officiating. Burial will be at the Rockland Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. till the time of service. Prior to the service military honors will be afforded by the American Legion Post 15 Honor Guard.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Lucas family.

