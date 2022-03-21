Obituary: McAtee, Dora Jeanne

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Dora Jeanne McAtee of Marietta passed away at Harmar Convalescent Center on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 98 years old. She was born on January 27, 1924 in Marietta to Pearly Leroy Brown, sr. and Nora Ethel Schaffer Brown.

During WWII, she joined women in the factory workforce and for many years was one of the smiling faces in Brownies Donut and Pastry Shop, her family’s bakery. Wanting warm weather and sunshine, she retired to Florida in 1979 and moved back to Marietta in 2002 to be closer to her siblings. She devoted her life to loving and helping her family and friends.

She married Roy C. Nichols, Sr. who preceded her in death on May 4, 1966. Her legacy is her children of this marriage: Roy C. Nichols, Jr. (Judy), Roger W. Nichols (Sally) both of Marietta and Ginger Nichols of Labelle, FL. She later married Lloyd E. McAtee who also preceded her in death and added another legacy in David McAtee of Savannah, TN.

She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Robin Thompson (Brian), Stacey Nichols, Melissa Westbrook, Adam Nichols, Lorie Nichols, Kari-Ann Fulton, Amber Allen (Scott), Veronica Whittingten (Tyler); 12 great grandchildren; 4 great, great grandchildren and siblings: Mary Kitts (Bill), Phyllis Caplinger, Neil Brown (Dixie), Gloria Sue Brown and sister-in-law Yasuko Brown.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by siblings: Pearley, Leroy Jr., Robert Sr., Charles, Beatrice, Rose and Betty Brown Sprague.

Funeral services will be held on at 11:00 am on Wednesday (Mar. 23) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Valley Cemetery.

The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6 until 8.

