Obituary: Steelman, Linda Nell

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Rev. Linda Nell Steelman, 75, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 12, 1946 in Tampa, FL, to late John Steve Russ, Sr. and Alyce Jeannette McLendon Russ.

Linda graduated from Eastmoor High School and went on to graduate in three years, studying speech, theater and English with a Bachelor of Science in Education from The Ohio State University. She received her Master of Divinity and Master of Liturgical Arts degrees from the Methodist Theological School of Ohio.

After her marriage to Ronald G. Steelman, she taught high school in Wisconsin. Her daughter was born in Columbus, Ohio. Linda worked and lived in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio as well as working in Toronto, Canada. She worked for a jeweler, as a floral designer, event coordinator, actor, scene and costume designer, grant writer and in fundraising, and administration. Linda worked with most aspects of theater, television and radio production and performance. She eventually came back to Columbus and worked for Borden in logistics and supply chain coordination for multiple brands. She adored choral music and immensely enjoyed her commitment to the Chancel Choir at First Community Church and participated in the recording of CD’s and two European tours with the choir. Her commitment to working with liturgy and service production strengthened her desire to return to school and pursue her Masters of Divinity and Masters of Liturgical Arts from Methodist Theological School of Ohio - also taking courses through the Pontifical College Josephinum and Trinity Lutheran Seminary. She was an advocate for ecumenical efforts and also served on the group within the United Church of Christ which oversaw preparation of individuals for ministry. Her dedication to her community was evidenced by her commitment to Rotary Club of Marietta, Community Health Council and Betsy Mills Club Corporate Board.

She was ordained as a United Church of Christ minister in November of 1997, and served as the Senior Minister at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Marietta from 1997 to 2019. Linda was the first woman called to the pulpit at First Congregational in its over 200-year history. She was the second longest serving minister in the church’s history.

She is survived by daughter, Alissa Steelman and Alissa’s father, Ronald Steelman; brother, Dr. John Russ (Penny); and three nieces, Jacquelyn Giunta (Brian), Jennifer Barrow (Calvin) and Alexis Jones (Dr. David).

Funeral services will be held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Jeff Hancock and several UCC and community ministers co-officiating.

Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m., where the family will be present from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and for one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church.

Donations may be made in her memory to First Congregational Church, Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation or to the Marietta Community Foundation, envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Linda’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.