Obituary: Talbott, David “Dave” Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - David “Dave” Lee Talbott, 82, of Arlington, VA, left this life on March 12, 2022.

He was born July 14, 1938 in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late Eleanor Maxine Brown and late James Lee Talbott. David enjoyed his years as an athlete (football and track), plus A Cappella Choir, Hi-Y ‘56 and Vivace Glee Club at Parkersburg High School and graduated in 1956. It is while at Rutgers University that he met his wife Elaine Barbara Kudla.

They eventually moved to Arlington, VA and had four children. He earned an economics degree from the University of Hartford and a Master of City Planning from the University of Pennsylvania. He was an urban planner and Planning Director for the city of Falls Church, VA, as well as an Assistant Professor at the University of the District of Columbia. Later in life, he enjoyed volunteering and leading the Arlington Youth Lacrosse club.

David is survived by his children and eight grandchildren: Elisa Freeman (husband Mike, Erica and Chris), Kira Humphries (husband Kevin plus Seneca, Tatum and Daphne), Kyle Talbott (wife Karen plus Naomi, Noah and Sophia) and Damon Talbott (wife Alison); plus his ex-wife Elaine Kudla Talbott and his step brother Eric Talbott (wife Dana).

Public visitation will be at 10-11 am at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV on Wednesday, March 23.

Private graveside services will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

