Advertisement

Obituary: Terrell, Paul Lee

Paul Lee Terrell Obit
Paul Lee Terrell Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Paul Lee Terrell, 77, of Vincent, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his residence.

He was born January 9, 1945 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Chester and Helen Terrell.

Paul served his country in the United States Army. He was a former security guard and enjoyed fishing.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Margaret Allman (Clayton) of Vincent Ohio; two grandchildren, Clayton Allman Jr. and Wyatt Allman.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Flinn Terrell, who passed away in 2018; a sister, Sherrill Marks and a brother, Kay Terrell.

There will be no visitation, but a committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Evergreen North Cemetery Chapel, with Pastor Kenneth Fullerton officiating.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre, is honored to serve the Terrell family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pothole reimbursement
You can now receive reimbursement for pothole damage
DJ Jack Horton provided the music
Junior League hosting teen dances for area high school students
Maxine Adams Obit
Obituary: Adams, Maxine
Anthony Thomas Emerick Obit
Obituary: Emerick, Anthony Thomas
Diana Lea Fortner Obit
Obituary: Fortner, Diana Lea