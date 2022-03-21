Obituary: Terrell, Paul Lee

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Paul Lee Terrell, 77, of Vincent, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his residence.

He was born January 9, 1945 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Chester and Helen Terrell.

Paul served his country in the United States Army. He was a former security guard and enjoyed fishing.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Margaret Allman (Clayton) of Vincent Ohio; two grandchildren, Clayton Allman Jr. and Wyatt Allman.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Flinn Terrell, who passed away in 2018; a sister, Sherrill Marks and a brother, Kay Terrell.

There will be no visitation, but a committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Evergreen North Cemetery Chapel, with Pastor Kenneth Fullerton officiating.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre, is honored to serve the Terrell family.

