Obituary: Traugh, Charlotte Jean (Staats)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charlotte Jean (Staats) Traugh 92, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away March 11, 2022 of natural causes.

She was preceded in death by William E. Traugh and son, Martin W. Traugh.

She is survived by her son, David Ross Traugh, and three daughters, Victoria Higgins, Alison (Sunny) Traugh, and Karen Traugh and six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Charlotte was a wonderful, loving mother and a beautiful, kind, fun-loving friend to many.

She enjoyed being active, walking and playing racquetball most of her life. She will be greatly missed. Per Charlotte’s wishes, there will be no services.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.