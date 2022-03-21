Obituary: Weaver, Margaret Ann “Peg”

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Margaret Ann “Peg” Weaver, 88 of Belpre, Ohio died at the Parkersburg Care Center on March 19, 2022.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV on October 6, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Ray and Margaret Steats Weaver.

She had worked for over 40 years at the United Bank in Parkersburg, WV, formerly the Union Trust Bank. She had bowled on the Union Trust Bowling Team. She walked every day to work having not learn to drive until she was 60 years old.

She was a seamstress and made her own clothes. After retiring she became a Wood County grandparent and read to students at Emerson, Madison and Jefferson schools. She had been a member of the First Methodist Church in Parkersburg.

Survivors include her 2 nieces, Jane Skidmore, Wanda Johnson, and a nephew, Terry Mullen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Maxine Weaver Mullen.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, at 11:00 AM at the Rockland Cemetery, with Reverend Alicia Rapking officiating.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.