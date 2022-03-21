Obituary: White, James Esmond

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - James Esmond White, 92, of Marietta, OH passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on September 30, 1929 in Milton, WV to the late Ballard and Hettie Baxter Stone White.

He was a 1947 graduate of Milton High School. He served in the Air Force from September 29, 1948 until August 15, 1952. He had worked for Greyhound and Trailways Bus Lines for several years in Marietta and as manager of the Athens station. He retired in May of 2005 after working for 40+ years as an electronics repairman, retiring from Welch Music in Parkersburg, WV.

He was a past member of Civil Patrol, VNEA, and the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed going to the O’Neill Center and playing billiards and sitting in the back yard watching the birds.

On July 31, 1967 he married Phyllis Adkins and she survives along with two daughters, Angela Myers (Keith) and Jennifer Ward; three grandsons, Alex and Andrew Myers, Evan Ward; former son-in-law, Mark Ward and step granddaughter Kailah McCallister; three nephews, Roger of Little Rock, AR, Kelly of NC and Terry of Hockessin, DE.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ellen and five brothers, Blackburn, Opie, Clinton, Moss and Naamon.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Cawley and the staff for the last 22 years, the Little Muskingum VFD Squad, Dr. Erdelyi and the veteran’s staff, Marietta hospice staff, Steve Becker, Megan Szakal and Sandy Lamb for all of their help.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St, Marietta, OH with Doug Thompson officiating.

Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park with full military honors. Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, March 22 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the following; Strecker Cancer Center. O’Neill Center or the Little Muskingum Fire Department.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

