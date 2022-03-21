Ohio State Highway Patrol- Marietta Post is looking for new troopers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol- Marietta Post is hosting a day for people looking to become a state trooper to be able to talk to state troopers face to face.

The event will be held Tuesday March 22 at the Dyson-Baudo Recreation Center on Marietta college’s campus from 11A.M. - 1P.M.

Sgt. Garic Warner advises people to come out even if there is some hesitation to talk to a trooper.

“Just come down even if you’re a little bit interested or you just want to know more information, just stop on by you don’t have to be there right at 11. You can come anytime during that two hour block. If you don’t want to start the process and take the physical fitness test, which is the mile and a half run and then push ups and sit ups for time, you can just come and talk to a trooper,” said Sgt. Warner.

If you can’t make it to the event on Tuesday you can call (740) 374-5616 and ask to speak with Sgt. Garic Warner with any questions or concerns you have.

