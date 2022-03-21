Ohio university is hosting a hockey game for Hockey Helping Heroes Initiative

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bird Arena in Athens, OHIO is playing host to a hockey game between the Ohio Bobcat alumni team and the Columbus Police & Fire Hockey teams.

The game will be held this Sunday at 1 P.M. and it will be the first year the First Responder Face-Off Foundation.

Proceeds from the game will contribute to the Officer Scott R. Dawley Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship will be for those who are looking to become a first responder, it will help pay for training or school you need to become a first responder.

Director of the foundation Don Zender says that the community standing behind the foundation that has been available for six years now is rewarding.

“For me what’s most rewarding is the community acceptance. Folks bringing out there kids and smiling ear to ear. When folks have a great time at one of our events that’s the greatest reward you could ever get on top of the charity aspect,” said Zender.

