Advertisement

Ohio university is hosting a hockey game for Hockey Helping Heroes Initiative

WTAP News @ 5- OU hosts hockey game for first responder foundation
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bird Arena in Athens, OHIO is playing host to a hockey game between the Ohio Bobcat alumni team and the Columbus Police & Fire Hockey teams.

The game will be held this Sunday at 1 P.M. and it will be the first year the First Responder Face-Off Foundation.

Proceeds from the game will contribute to the Officer Scott R. Dawley Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship will be for those who are looking to become a first responder, it will help pay for training or school you need to become a first responder.

Director of the foundation Don Zender says that the community standing behind the foundation that has been available for six years now is rewarding.

“For me what’s most rewarding is the community acceptance. Folks bringing out there kids and smiling ear to ear. When folks have a great time at one of our events that’s the greatest reward you could ever get on top of the charity aspect,” said Zender.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pothole reimbursement
You can now receive reimbursement for pothole damage
DJ Jack Horton provided the music
Junior League hosting teen dances for area high school students
Maxine Adams Obit
Obituary: Adams, Maxine
Anthony Thomas Emerick Obit
Obituary: Emerick, Anthony Thomas
Diana Lea Fortner Obit
Obituary: Fortner, Diana Lea

Latest News

West Virginia statewide Tornado Drill- Tuesday March 22
West Virginia statewide Tornado Drill- Tuesday March 22
A civil commitment hearing was held Monday afternoon in the courtroom of Judge Robert A. Waters
Judge Waters says John Ralsten life commitment continues
David Alexander Mace
Local airman hoping to open gun range in Wood County
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams