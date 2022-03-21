Advertisement

Paden City, West Virginia, added to EPA Superfund list

Federal environmental officials have added the groundwater in a West Virginia community along the Ohio River to a national cleanup priority list.(Samantha Day)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PADEN CITY, W. Va. (AP) - Federal environmental officials have added the groundwater in a West Virginia community along the Ohio River to a national cleanup priority list.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday placed Paden City’s groundwater on the list of Superfund cleanup sites.

Sites that are added to the priority are eligible to receive federal funding for long-term cleanup projects.

Untreated groundwater collected in Paden City was discovered to contain a harmful solvent widely used by dry cleaners.

Paden City’s new water treatment plant debuted in May 2020.

The EPA says the community’s drinking water currently meets state and federal standards.

