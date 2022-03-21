Advertisement

WATCH: Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it

A rented Tesla goes airborne over a hill and crashes into parked vehicles below. (Source: LAPD Central Traffic/YouTube, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Authorities in Los Angeles are looking for the person who performed a reckless stunt with a rented Tesla, crashed it and then fled the scene.

Police say the suspect performed what they call a “dangerous jump stunt” early Sunday morning that resulted in a wreck involving a pair of parked cars and several trash cans. The driver abandoned the rented vehicle.

No one was injured.

The stunt was recorded by several spectators who posted it on social media accounts.

A video of the incident was shared by police on YouTube, showing the Tesla go airborne over a hill and land before crashing into the parked vehicles.

Police say they’ve received dozens of tips and no longer need the public’s help, but the driver remains at large as of Monday morning.

