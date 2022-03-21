Advertisement

“Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” event on March 29 at Parkersburg Armory

WTAP News @ 5- Welcome home vietnam veterans
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An event honoring Vietnam veterans will be back next week.

The “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” event will be returning to the Parkersburg Armory for the first time since 2019.

The event is a time for people to come together and honor veterans of the Vietnam War.

As event organizer and Vietnam War veteran, Jerry Smith says, “Vietnam vets were not welcomed home, they had to welcome themselves home.”

“It’s just something that we want to try and do is get the public initiated here that these guys need their welcome home and thank them for their service. And that’s what it’s all about,” says Smith.

This event will be taking place at the Parkersburg Armory on March 29, from 10 in the morning to 2 p.m.

There will be counselors at the event from the Veterans Crisis Center from both Parkersburg and Huntington coming to this event for veterans to discuss ways to help with veteran suicide.

The event is being put together by Housecalls Hospice, the Marine Corps League Detachment 1087 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pothole reimbursement
You can now receive reimbursement for pothole damage
DJ Jack Horton provided the music
Junior League hosting teen dances for area high school students
Maxine Adams Obit
Obituary: Adams, Maxine
Anthony Thomas Emerick Obit
Obituary: Emerick, Anthony Thomas
Diana Lea Fortner Obit
Obituary: Fortner, Diana Lea

Latest News

Experts say hackers aren’t just taking over your social media accounts, but many are stealing...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a new law barring parents from seeking abortion care...
W.Va. gov signs law barring abortion because of disability
A grand jury has cleared three officers in Ohio’s capital city in the fatal police shooting of...
No charges against officers who killed teen homicide suspect
Federal environmental officials have added the groundwater in a West Virginia community along...
Paden City, West Virginia, added to EPA Superfund list