“Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” event on March 29 at Parkersburg Armory

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An event honoring Vietnam veterans will be back next week.

The “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” event will be returning to the Parkersburg Armory for the first time since 2019.

The event is a time for people to come together and honor veterans of the Vietnam War.

As event organizer and Vietnam War veteran, Jerry Smith says, “Vietnam vets were not welcomed home, they had to welcome themselves home.”

“It’s just something that we want to try and do is get the public initiated here that these guys need their welcome home and thank them for their service. And that’s what it’s all about,” says Smith.

This event will be taking place at the Parkersburg Armory on March 29, from 10 in the morning to 2 p.m.

There will be counselors at the event from the Veterans Crisis Center from both Parkersburg and Huntington coming to this event for veterans to discuss ways to help with veteran suicide.

The event is being put together by Housecalls Hospice, the Marine Corps League Detachment 1087 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32.

