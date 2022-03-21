Advertisement

West Virginia statewide Tornado Drill- Tuesday March 22

By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The state of West Virginia will be participating in a tornado drill tomorrow.

The drill will begin at 11 A.M. and it will be part of Severe Weather Awareness week.

Although tornadoes aren’t a common occurrence in West Virginia, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, Tony Edwards says it’s good to always be prepared.

“We’ve had some major tornadoes across West Virginia. We’ve had F3, we’ve had EF4′s, we’ve had the upper end tornadoes so they do happen and it’s important to understand the risks and know where you would go or what you would do in the event of a tornado,” said Edwards.

