Buckeye Hills Regional Council brings back Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today applications opened for Washington and Monroe County residents who are looking to apply for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.

The program grants low income senior citizens with $50 worth of coupons to use at your local farmers’ market on fresh, locally grown produce.

Jennifer Westfall, the Director of Aging and Disability says the senior citizens satisfaction is what fuels the program.

“We all love the farmers market, we all love the fresh produce, we’re happy about the tomatoes and corn and it can be costly. So the fact we can help the seniors out and improve their nutrition. Give them something that might make their day or spring a little better, I think that’s what fuels it,” said Westfall.

The program is first come, first serve and will end when the funding expires for the coupons.

Buckeye Hills Regional Council says there is no timetable for when you will receive your coupons after you have been accepted for the funding.

You can find out more at BuckeyeHills.org

