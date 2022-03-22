Downtown PKB Announces 2022 Point Park Concerts Summer Lineup

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown PKB has announced their lineup for the 2022 Point Park Concerts on the River summer lineup.

This year’s lineup will spotlight tribute band concerts for the community. The lineup includes:

· Sounds of Summer – (Beach Boys tribute) – June 3

· High Noon (Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock tribute) – July 1

· REO Survivor – (REO Speedwagon and Survivor tribute) – August 5th

The concert is a free-admission event, organized by Downtown PKB located at Point Park in downtown Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Concerts are hosted on the first Friday of the month of June, July, and August. If rain were to impact the event, the back-up venue for the show that day would be held at the auditorium at Parkersburg High School.

If you are looking to reserve a seat for the concert chairs will be going on sale starting on March 29 online through the Downtown PKB website on a first come first served basis. The cost to reserve one chair is $65.

If your business is looking for an advertising opportunity with great exposure to the community, consider becoming a sponsor of this year’s Point Park Concerts on the River. Contact Amanda Stevens, executive director of Downtown PKB, at amanda@downtownpkb.com or call (304) 865-0522.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.