Local author hosts book signing at Belpre Senior Center

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre woman signed copies of her book for fans Tuesday morning at the Belpre Senior Center.

81-year-old Fredretta Lavara Eason published her collection of poems titled “While the Sleeping World Dreams” over 40 years after she wrote the poems.

Eason was at the Belpre Senior Center as senior citizens in the community came out to meet Eason, get a copy of the signed book and take pictures with Eason.

She enjoyed getting to meet the locals and hope they take away three things from meeting her and reading her poems.

“I say let’s just love each other, let’s just praise the Lord and be happy,” Eason said.

People can purchase Eason’s book on Amazon, and she hopes to have more book signings in the future.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.