Man arrested in Ravenswood for kidnapping and strangulation
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man is arrested in Ravenswood for kidnapping, strangulation and other charges. Police responded to an unconscious woman Monday morning on Utah Lane.
When she woke up, she told officers a man had attacked her and another person at an apartment on Race Street.
He also allegedly threatened her with a gun. Police say the man’s name is Cameron Boyles. Police say they found a gun that matched her description when they checked the apartment.
Boyles is in the South Central Regional Jail.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.