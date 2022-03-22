Man arrested in Ravenswood for kidnapping and strangulation

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man is arrested in Ravenswood for kidnapping, strangulation and other charges. Police responded to an unconscious woman Monday morning on Utah Lane.

When she woke up, she told officers a man had attacked her and another person at an apartment on Race Street.

He also allegedly threatened her with a gun. Police say the man’s name is Cameron Boyles. Police say they found a gun that matched her description when they checked the apartment.

Boyles is in the South Central Regional Jail.

