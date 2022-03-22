Advertisement

Man arrested in Ravenswood for kidnapping and strangulation

WTAP News @ 5- Cameron Boyles
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man is arrested in Ravenswood for kidnapping, strangulation and other charges. Police responded to an unconscious woman Monday morning on Utah Lane.

When she woke up, she told officers a man had attacked her and another person at an apartment on Race Street.

He also allegedly threatened her with a gun. Police say the man’s name is Cameron Boyles. Police say they found a gun that matched her description when they checked the apartment.

Boyles is in the South Central Regional Jail.

