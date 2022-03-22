Advertisement

Nearly 1 in 3 US workers make less than $15 an hour, new study finds

Oxfam America, an anti-poverty advocacy group, says nearly one in three U.S. workers make less...
Oxfam America, an anti-poverty advocacy group, says nearly one in three U.S. workers make less than $15 an hour.(GCShutter/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nearly one in three workers in the U.S. make less than $15 per hour, according to new research.

Oxfam America, an anti-poverty advocacy group, published the findings Monday.

A $15 per hour rate translates into $31,200 per year, based on a 40-hour full-time work week.

The report is a part of the movement to raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25, where it’s been since 2009. Oxfam America said with inflation at a 40-year high, the value of the minimum wage has decreased by at least 21%.

Researchers also say 47% of Black workers are below the $15 per hour threshold, which is almost twice the number of their white counterparts at 26%.

A similar split is seen among female employees – 40% reported they make less than $15 an hour – compared to men at 25%.

Oxfam America found that the vast majority of workers earning less than $15 an hour are not teenagers – 89% are age 20 or older.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Centerfold Lounge on fire
Centerfold Lounge ruined after fire
Boyles arrested
Man arrested in Ravenswood for kidnapping and strangulation
David Alexander Mace
Local airman hoping to open gun range in Wood County
West Virginia statewide Tornado Drill- Tuesday March 22
West Virginia statewide Tornado Drill- Tuesday March 22
A grand jury has cleared three officers in Ohio’s capital city in the fatal police shooting of...
No charges against officers who killed teen homicide suspect

Latest News

Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says the contract with Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon includes...
Ohio capital city to spend millions on upgraded bodycams
The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected three sets of Ohio House and Ohio Senate maps drawn by the...
Ohio mapmakers to meet on 4th set of statehouse districts
The world has turned upside down since Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last delivered a State of...
Ohio governor to give statewide address after pandemic delay