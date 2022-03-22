Obituary: Garrettson, William Bradley

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - William Bradley Garrettson, 2 year old son of William E. and Teresa J. James Garrettson of Elizabeth passed away March 20, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

He was born on December 13, 2019 in Charleston, WV.

In addition to his parents, William is survived by his sister Alyssa, maternal grandmother Sherry Estep and several aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Eugene and Saundra Garrettson and maternal grandfather Clayton James.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Hall officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery North.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Friday. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

