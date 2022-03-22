Obituary: McClung, Mickey Irvin

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mickey Irvin McClung, 59, of Parkersburg died March 21, 2022 at his Residence. He was born on October 12, 1962 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Hollis and Geraldine Wells McClung. He worked for Asphalt Maintenance and enjoyed, woodworking, fishing, hunting and watching Netflix.

Mickey is survived by two children, Cassidy McClung and Corey McClung both of Parkersburg; one sister, Terry McClung; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

There will be no services or visitation.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

