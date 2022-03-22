Obituary: Waybright, Cheryl D.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cheryl D. Waybright, 64 of Parkersburg passed away March 22, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Parkersburg the daughter of the late Karl D. and Sarah L. Masten Pugh.

She had worked for 37 years as a teacher at Belpre Middle School and was a member of the Rosemar United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader, loved animals both wild and her pets. Enjoyed sewing blankets and was the most loving and devoted wife to her husband.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Rick “Moose” Waybright of Parkersburg; Her brother, Chris Pugh (Chantay) of Parkersburg, her nephew, Evan Pugh of Parkersburg, her nieces, Valerie Matthews (Jason) of Parkersburg and Erika Krieg of Parkersburg; Her great nieces and nephews, Avery and Aiden Matthews and Rowan and Everett Krieg and a very special cousin, Joey Richards of Caldwell, OH.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 2:30pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Dan Stevens officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen North Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8pm. and Thursday from 1:30pm until service time.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kelli Cawley and the nursing staff at Selby General Hospital for their wonderful care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

