Ohio capital city to spend millions on upgraded bodycams

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says the contract with Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon includes...
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says the contract with Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon includes more than 2,100 body-worn cameras and 450 in-car cameras.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The mayor of Ohio’s capital and largest city has announced a plan to spend nearly $19 million on upgraded police body-worn and in-cruiser cameras.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says the contract with Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon includes more than 2,100 body-worn cameras and 450 in-car cameras.

The cameras, to be implemented by April of next year, will turn on automatically, allow a look-back feature of two minutes, and permit a review of recordings up to 24 hours in the past.

Ginther says the cameras will provide an objective assessment of events that happen quickly in chaotic situations.

