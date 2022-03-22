Ohio governor to give statewide address after pandemic delay

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The world has turned upside down since Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last delivered a State of the State address in 2019.

The veteran politician lost that annual bully pulpit to the coronavirus pandemic, but ironically became the most viewed governor in state history by giving dozens of daily and later weekly online news conferences documenting Ohio’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

DeWine returns to the Statehouse Wednesday for the last address of his first term at a time when he faces a four-way GOP primary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.