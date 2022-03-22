Advertisement

Ohio mapmakers to meet on 4th set of statehouse districts

The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected three sets of Ohio House and Ohio Senate maps drawn by the...
The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected three sets of Ohio House and Ohio Senate maps drawn by the panel.(Ohio Supreme Court)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s powerful political mapmaking body has set a series of meetings for hammering out a constitutional compromise on boundaries for state legislative districts.

The 7-member Ohio Redistricting Commission on Tuesday scheduled daily hearings starting Wednesday and continuing through its next deadline Monday.

Mediators from the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals will help this time along with a pair of independent mapmakers hired in a unanimous vote Monday.

The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected three sets of Ohio House and Ohio Senate maps drawn by the panel.

Justices ruled in a 4-3 vote each time that the plans were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to unduly favor Republicans.

