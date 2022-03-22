Advertisement

Ohio State Highway Patrol recruiting at Marietta College for new troopers

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is at Marietta College looking to recruit some potential troopers.

Members of the Marietta Post area of the department came to the recreational center at Marietta College looking to find new recruits.

The potential troopers got a chance to do a physical test and a written test.

Officials say that they are hiring and are looking for people with good character to join.

“You do want somebody high quality, high moral character because we do have a lot of requirements getting through the academy. It’s not easy. So, we’re just looking for somebody to be somewhat physically fit, that’s sort of the first step here and just high moral character and someone who’s looking to make a difference in their career,” says Sgt. Garic Warner.

Those applying must be ages 20 to 34, need a valid driver’s license, a high school diploma or GED, and be a U.S. citizen to apply.

If you would like to apply, you can click this link to start the process.

