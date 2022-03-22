Advertisement

Parkersburg Easter Parade organizers excited as event gets closer

WTAP News @ 5- PKB Easter Parade
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Parkersburg Easter Parade a few weeks away, organizers are still accepting applications for floats.

Easter parade founder and organizer, Kiki Angelos says that the parade committee is looking to add more floats and participants.

And will even accept any last-minute applications.

Angelos says that the parade will include churches, politicians, schools, and much more.

Officials say that they are excited for people to have a more involved parade this year opposed to last year.

“The people, they’re so excited. Because last year it was a standby parade. So, it wasn’t a normal parade. So, this year I think they’re excited to be out and enjoy a great day and enjoy a great parade,” says Angelos.

The parade will be on April 9 at 2 p.m.

It will start from 13th street and Market and go to One Government Square.

There will also be a Chick-fil-A breakfast from 8 to 10 in the morning with the Easter bunny.

