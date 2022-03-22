W. Va. Dems ask Gov. to call special session to suspend gas tax
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia Democrats have asked Republican Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session of the Legislature to address temporarily suspending the state’s gasoline tax.
Tuesday’s call comes less than a week after the governor refused their previous request to pause the tax himself.
According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded was $4.09 in West Virginia on Tuesday.
After Democrats initially asked the governor to suspend the 37.5-cent tax last week, Justice said only the Legislature had the authority to do so.
Democrats say using surplus funds could offset the estimated $35 million loss in revenues from suspending the gas tax.
