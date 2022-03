WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Waterford Wildcats won their first Ohio Division IV State Title since 2016.

They defeated New Knoxville by a score of 35-26 back on March 19 in the University of Dayton Arena.

The team recently looked back on their state title won, that to some people seemed improbable.

